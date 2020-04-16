Meetings and classes have moved to virtual rooms. For many people, a simple click on a link and they are connected. However, those who were in charge of the meetings or the classes, now have to navigate new waters.
There are several platforms available to set up meetings but it can be intimidating and there will always be difficulties. Erin Poppe, photographer and instructor at UFM, said glitches are part of the game.
“As people are making this transition to online more and more, the rest of us who have been on here for years are, unfortunately just saying there are going to be problems,” she said. “No matter what — it doesn’t matter how long you’re with it, it’s always going to surprise you and always be an interesting ride.”
Not every platform will meet every need and sometimes more than one will be needed. On Tuesday she gave a class on Zoom to teach other UFM instructors how to use Google Classroom.
“It’s going to take a lot of trial and error to figure out which platform fits you and your needs best,” Poppe said. “And it’s not just what you’re looking to get out of it, but what the people you serve need to get out of it.”
Knowing what the those attending the class or meeting will expect and need will guide the choice of platform.
“It’s important to provide a variety of formats to meet students where they’re at, and the ways in which they learn,” she said.
Some people will want virtual face-to-face discussions via zoom. Some prefer to download conversations and watch it on their schedule. Still others prefer to stick to whatever is being posted in Google Classroom. They can all still get the same information, just in different formats.
Zoom is an example of a video conferencing platform that has different communication capabilities like a chat room, breakout rooms and reaction buttons. But it doesn’t provide a consistent space for learning and engagement to happen like Google Classroom does, she said.
“Google Classroom is good for providing collaborative distance education between the functionality of the classroom space itself with its stream channel … to being able to connect to Google Drive and find a one stop shop for all the materials we’re using,” she said.
As people start exploring their options, they shouldn’t be afraid to walk away from one if it’s not meeting their needs and try different programs.
“Have patience while you play,” she said. “Practice while you play and very much view it as though you are playing. You are not meant to be an expert in any of this no matter what stage of the game you’re coming in on because — to a degree — this is new for all of us.”
Practice is what Liz Rosewicz, Geary County Unified School District art teacher, suggests as well. But even with practice, operator glitches happen, as she learned Tuesday with her first on-line class.
When she was in the physical classroom, she used a projector that would show her work on the smartboard. When word came out that school would be closed, she started looking at her options and learned about a piece of equipment that will hold a cell phone and make it into a document camera, she said.
Rosewicz purchased the equipment, went on YouTube and learned how to use it in conjunction with Zoom
“All I needed to do was to copy down the zoom meeting ID and the password and I can join my meeting myself with my cell phone,” she said. “So, my cell phone has joined the meeting that I’m conducting and it now becomes a document camera.”
The main hurdle she anticipated was scaled — she Zoomed herself, she tried it out and everything worked. Rosewicz was ready for class — or so she thought.
“I thought great, this is gonna be a breeze,” she said. “Yeah — right.”
At the scheduled time she sat down and waited for the children to show up in her virtual classroom.
“I get on — nobody’s joining,” she said. “It’s just me and my cell phone.”
Finally, one student signs on, his parents told her they had trouble, but because they had a Zoom account, they were able to get on.
“I look at the messages I’m receiving — 10, 15, 20 all saying ‘I can’t get on,’ ‘I tried but had trouble getting on,’ ‘I keep getting a message that I need a password,” she said.
After doing the class with her one student, and his little sister, she realized she had neglected to send the password for the class out to the teachers.
“I sent it to their teachers about 45 minutes before (the second) meeting started,” she said. “They must be super people because they go the word out and I had over 40 kids that joined.”
As frustrating as her first foray into a virtual class was, she said she is eager to play with the technology. It is helping her learn what is available and she might be able to incorporate some ideas she has had for a long time into the physical classroom when schools reopen.
For anyone trying this for the first time, she said to practice.
“Practice with a friend, several times maybe,” she said. “Practice, practice, practice until you get it — and YouTube is wonderful. Just don’t give up — I was ready to throw my iPhone at the wall.”
But she didn’t – she kept at and now the children will continue to have art instruction.
Poppe’s advice is to remember that “we are all in this together. That’s about as encouraging as I can get with it at this point, because it’s not to say the problems are ever gonna stop.”
