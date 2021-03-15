Moyer Ranch fire burns 1,500 acres of grassland

A large fire burned a sizable portion of grassland Monday at Moyer Ranch, but ultimately harmed no one and did no significant property damage, according to Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges.
It started with a 10 a.m. call about an all-terrain vehicle that had caught fire and started the grass around it on fire as well due to strong winds
“It just started racing to the north,” Berges said. “We responded with several trucks initially, upgraded to more trucks — we ended up with eight Geary County trucks, along with two supervisor vehicles.”
the Grandview Plaza Fire Department and Riley County also aided Geary County firefighters in dealing with this wildfire, sending between six and eight trucks to help, he said. Berges also requested help from the state, he said, as the fire continued to grow.
The Kansas National Guard responded by sending a Black Hawk helicopter equipped with a bambi bucket, which he said “helped us a lot.”
The Kansas National Guard worked with Assistant Fire Chief Curt Janke, who helped coordinate the water drops and ensure firefighters were clear of the area where the drops were to take place.
“The nice thing is that area out there’s got a lot of ponds — on this property on Moyer Ranch,” Berges said.
The Black Hawk pilot was able to dip into the ponds to refill the bucket before dropping another load of water on the flames.
Berges said there was “good cooperation between all the departments, no injuries. Grandview Plaza used one of their pumper trucks — they could bring us 1,200 gallons of water at a time. They would dump the water and go back and get more water. That was our problem — we were running low on water for all the trucks we had out there. We had several farmers in that area that hauled water to us to assist and we really appreciated all that.”
The only property damage was to the ATV that initially sparked the fire, Berges said. Firefighters successfully protected high-transmission power lines and several construction vehicles in the area from being caught up in the blaze.
The fire had successfully been subdued around 4 p.m., he said.
The land where the fire took place is owned by a corporation known as J6 and according to Berges J6’s personnel aided firefighters during the fire and would monitor the field to ensure the fire did not reignite.
Berges cautions people to be careful when the weather is dry and the winds are high.
There has been moisture for the last few days, but this could change and things could dry out again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.