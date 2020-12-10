Junction City Police Department officers work a multi-vehicle wreck Thursday evening at the corner of 6th and Jackson Streets. The incident started when a JCPD officer suspected an impaired driver on 6th Street. After instigating a stop the suspect drove away, the officer started a chase but was in the process of stopping pursuit when the suspect started wrecking near 6th Street and Webster Street. The chase concluded with the suspect vehicle jumping the curb at McDonalds
where it struck the flag pole and crashed into a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Multiple injuries were reported with victims taken to Geary County Community Hospital by members of the Junction City Fire Department.
