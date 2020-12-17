COVID-19 numbers have risen rapidly over the past month or so.
In response, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has decided to temporarily close its doors.
To contact a member of the library staff, people may email jclibrary@jclib.org or call the library at 785-238-4311 and leave a message for a librarian. The library can also be reached over social media via its Facebook page.
To return items, people may utilize the outside book drop, which is now open at the north entrance of the library.
Also closed temporarily is the Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter, after a staff member tested positive for the virus. According to information provided by the shelter over social media, the staff continues to care for the animals within its walls while staff members conduct a modified quarantine.
The shelter plans to implement a modified return to owner process for people whose animals have gotten loose, ended up in the shelter’s care and need to be returned to their owners.
The shelter expects to keep its doors closed for two weeks in response to this situation.
