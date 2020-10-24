Over the last two months, Geary Community Hospital has had 11 staff members and 3 trustees that have tested positive for COVID-19.
They all have recovered and or are currently at home in isolation. GCH leaders will continue to collaborate with KDHE and local agencies to identify those who may have had close contact with the individuals while they were potentially infectious. Close contact persons will be monitored for fever, respiratory symptoms, and advised to remain quarantined at home in accordance with CDC guidelines.
"We follow the KDHE and CDC protocols and continue to adapt to changes as they occur." said GCH CEO, Frank Corcoran. “We believe it’s inevitable given those circumstances that we would have some of our team exposed to positive COVID cases and potentially develop COVID-19.
A screening hotline for GCH patients staffed by qualified staff is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Our professional staff will provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms.
Screening Hotline number 785-210-4214.
