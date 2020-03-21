Junction City Union Staff
The Municipal Court of Junction City is closing its lobby starting Monday and running through April 5. By that time, it will re-evaluate its closure in a manner identical to that of the City Municipal Building located at 700 N Jefferson St.
While the Court is closed, people are still able to make payments online and by phone on tickets, diversions, and other related matters where they have incurred fines and fees.
Those who need to make a cash/some other form of physical payment are permitted to use the drop box outside the Municipal Building.
If one needs to make a cash or other physical payment, then they must utilize the drop box at the City Municipal Building, depositing their payment with their case number and their name.
