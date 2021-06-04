On June 3rd Robert, Chuck, and Rick Munson officially signed a deed gifting 70 acres of Geary County land which will be designated to build the Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus. The donated land, located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Hwy 77 and Hwy 18 and running parallel to Spring Valley Road, will offer plenty of space to develop a campus focused on senior living services. This land has been in the Munson family since 1989, when Carl and Emilie Munson, the Munson’s Great Grandparents purchased the land. Over the years this family land served the Munson family well. In addition to being involved with production agriculture, quarries were opened on some of the Munson Land to furnish land for many buildings in Junction City. The First Presbyterian Church built in 1920 used stone from the quarry.
Phase 1 of the plan for Aging Well, Inc., includes building three small homes providing skilled nursing services and an additional home providing assisted living services. Phase 2 will include independent housing options, a clubhouse, and other opportunities to incorporate other supportive services. The culture of the campus will be centered around purpose, empowerment, and providing honorable care.
Duane Blythe, Aging Well Board Co-Chair, commented, “The donation of the land from the Munson Family is a key component towards the success of the Aging Well project. The Board of Directors have been working hard for several years to fill the need and provide more options to seniors living in our community. The location of where the Aging Well campus would be built has always been a challenge and we are incredibly grateful for the Munson family’s tremendous land donation in such an ideal location.”
Funding for this $13.5 million campus will come from a USDA loan, foundation and grant support, and support from local donors as well. Because Aging Well is a private not-for-profit entity, this project will not be funded by taxes or public funds. With this land gift, donations and pledges we have been able to raise a total $1,567,000, nearly half of the $3.5 million fundraising goal.
For information about the Aging Well project or becoming a supporter, contact any board member or go to www.agingwellseniorliving.com.
