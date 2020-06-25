During the first part of the week, anyone driving past the Junction City Little Theater annex building may have seen the flurry of activity and paint as work was done on a mural honoring the theater’s 70-year history.
In 1950, under the direction of founder Bettina Coover, a group was formed and in 1951 began having small performances at the ladies reading club. In 1955, Coover and other ladies within the group, signed the documents of incorporation which created the Junction City Little Theater.
According to the JCLT website, early productions were staged in schools, auditoriums and churches, and had to overcome significant lighting and scenery challenges. In 1960, the theater moved into the first brick and mortar location on 18th Street where they stayed until 2008 when they moved to the newly renovated C.L. Hoover Opera House. Shortly after the move members realized there was not going to be enough space for everything they have and would need to find extra space.
“I think we have the largest collection of costumes in the state of Kansas,” said Jeanette Vogelsang, JCLT foundation member. “They were all stored down at the other building, and they were going to sell that building, we said, ‘what are we going to do?’ We knew we couldn’t get it in the basement of the opera house, there’s just not enough room. So, when this (building) came up (for sale), our foundation said okay, this is an opportunity. We raised some money and we bought it.”
Sally Jardine, Arts Council board member, said public art is something the council has been talking about for years. A former employee at the opera house had the idea to paint the wall on the south side of the annex building but could never get the project to go. In October, Jardine took it upon herself to continue with the idea and get the wall painted. The big thing that was holding up the project was funding.
“The (Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission) has two different categories (for grants),” she said. “They probably have many more categories of grants that they will give and one of them is for artwork by a visiting artist.”
A stipulation for the grant was the artist must be at least 60 miles away from where the art was going to happen.
“And, you know, I feel kind of bad because I like to support local people more, but this is what we could get the money for,” she said.
After receiving notice that they had gotten permission for the grant, and with additional funding from other local foundations, Jardine gathered a committee that would work to select the artist for the job.
“We poked around looking for mural artists, and Ranell (Steiner) being from Oklahoma she had connections and colleges, and she found two people there for us,” she said.
Jardine said after getting names from multiple murals in the area they sent out letters or emails to the artists asking for bids for the project.
“So, the committee looked at all of these different artists and what they had said about pricing,” she said. “It is a big wall, and a mural generally is 15 to $25 a, square foot. So eventually we had we got down to two and then we got down to one that was Dr. Bob. And part of it was the personality he showed in his correspondence and his willingness to do what we want.”
Dr. Bob Palmer of Bethany, Oklahoma, said he worked with Jardine and the council for months prior to making the trip, which is a normal process when he is working with clients.
“They share with me their vision, and then we talk about what images they want to do, what building they’ve chosen,” he said. “I’m kind of into the mechanic part of it but I’m the one that has to pull it together artistically. So, I bring people like Chris with me that. All I have to do is tell him what I want, and he can do it.”
With the plan in place, Palmer and his assistant Chris Presley, a fellow mural artist from Oklahoma, got to work Monday morning and as the day progressed, the history came to life with depictions of music notes, ticket stubs and stage complete with lights. The community was invited to visit and watch as the artists worked and by early Wednesday afternoon, the mural was complete.
“They nailed it,” Jardine said. “It’s a beautiful colorful thing and its really more fun the more you look at it.”
Palmer said he appreciated that he was the one that was able to do the mural.
“This is a good way to introduce visitors to your town,” he said. “Tell what you’re about and things like that. You’ve got some other murals here in town that I think are pretty neat so I’m glad you called me.”
