The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Junction City Police Department have identified the employee who died after an incident Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Junction City Police Department.
Mark Roberts, 58, of Junction City, died Tuesday morning outside the police department. Roberts was a retired Junction City police officer, who since retirement had also worked in a civilian position for the police department. He served the department and community for 27 years.
The death investigation and preliminary autopsy indicate Roberts died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.
(0) comments
