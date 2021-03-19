The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the name of the man found dead Monday near exit 302 on I-70.
Bennet M. Trotter, age 18 of West Memphis, Arkansas, was located deceased early Monday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP, Trotter was walking along I-70 when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle.
Trotter was a Fort Riley soldier.
