K-State News and Communications Services
MANHATTAN — More than $10,000 in merit awards were distributed recently to 42 students by the National Strategic Selling Institute in the Kansas State University College of Business Administration.
The Student Merit Awards are based on students’ participation and performance in the Marketing 570 Advanced Selling classes that raise funds for the annual benefit auction. Due to COVID-19, the eighth annual Benefit Auction was canceled. Students continued to reach out to individuals despite not being able to meet with their class in person. Awardees included the four top-performing students who earned the Ninja Sales Cat Award in recognition of class performance. Ten students earned awards as finalists in a role-play competition hosted by Security Benefit Corporation in Topeka.
The following students earned awards:
Paige Molstad, senior in kinesiology, Ellis, $400 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition.
From Greater Kansas City: Anna Arends, junior in professional strategic selling, Leawood, $200 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition; Mindy Absher, junior in marketing, Overland Park, $50 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition; Dane Freberg, senior in professional strategic selling, Overland Park, $50 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition; Kylee White, junior in professional strategic selling, Overland Park, $1,200 Ninja Sales Cat Award as a top class performer; and Lucas Johnson, junior in professional strategic selling, Shawnee, $1,000 Ninja Sales Cat Award as a top class performer.
Ryan Henington, senior in professional strategic selling, Junction City, $200 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition and a $50 bonus for the class favorite role-play performance; Jenna Kibler, senior in animal sciences and industry, Manhattan, $100 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition; Kaitlyn Porter Moldrup, senior in management, Manhattan, $400 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition and a $50 bonus for the class favorite role-play performance; Chase Vander Hart, junior in personal financial planning, Topeka, $100 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition; and McKenna Dome, senior in professional strategic selling, Wichita, $200 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition.
From out of state: Rylee Walker, senior in mass communications, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, $300 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition; Adam Sale, junior in marketing, Branson, Missouri, $300 for the Security Benefit Sales Competition; and Morgan Meadows, junior in entrepreneurship, Dallas, Texas, $1,500 Ninja Sales Cat Award as a top class performer.
The National Strategic Selling Institute is housed in the College of Business Administration. The K-State sales program has been named one of the top sales programs in the country for nine straight years by the Sales Education Foundation. In fall 2018, Kansas State became just the 19th university in the U.S. to offer a major in sales. Students can also earn a certificate in professional strategic selling, which is open to all majors at the university. The professional strategic selling program introduces students to the fundamentals of sales and through the innovative curriculum and sales labs allows students to develop the skills needed to be successful.
