The Geary County Food and Nutrition Resources guide has been updated and released with new information including COVID-19 influenced services and hours.
Food help locations throughout the county have adjusted how they are able to help the public.
Breaking bread, 12th Street Community Center, is open Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. or until they run out of food. The public is asked to remain in their vehicles and staff members will hand out meals through vehicle windows. Staff will be wearing masks and gloves for public safety. For more information visit, www.facebook.com/breakingbreadofJC/ or call 785-587-9529.
Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas has a monthly mobile food and hygiene distribution point in the parking lot at St. Xavier Catholic Church, 218 N. Washington on the first and third Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. or until supplies are gone. The public is asked to remain in their vehicles and staff will assist you. Households within 130% of Kansas poverty guidelines can receive one food box each month and one hygiene bag every other month. The food boxes are comprised of non-perishable food items and may vary due to availability. For more information visit, www.facebook.com/catholiccharitiesofnorthernks/ or call 785-323-0644.
The Episcopal Church of the Covenant, 4th and Adams, has free Tuesday evening community dinners from 5:30 p.m. until all meals are picked up. The community dinners are a help-yourself, to-go format. Meals include a hot main dish or sandwich, fruit, snacks, dessert and silverware. Sacks will be available outside the church for pickup. For more information visit, www.facebook.com/covenantjc/ or call 785-238-2897.
First United Methodist Church of Junction City, 804 N. Jefferson, food panty is closed but there is a Give and Gather tote at the church entrance during office hours, Tuesdays to Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items are available for pick up and donations are accepted. A limited number of United Way meal kits and grocery card applications will be available in the tote each day. For more information visit www.facebook.com/FUMCJunctionCityKs/ or call 785-238-2156.
The Geary County Food Pantry, 136 W. 3rd, is open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear gloves and face masks and practice social distancing outside the building. Visitors must be registered with the food pantry to receive items. New registrations must include proof of income, social security cards of all family members, proof of residence and photo id with application. Applications are available on the cart outside the building. New applications can take 10 minutes to process. Once verification is made for all applicants, they will be notified by phone when grocery items are ready for pickup. If visitors prefer to wait, allow an additional 15 minutes for items to be available on the cart. For more information, call 785-762-8830.
The Free Food Pantry Blessings Box, 639 W. 8th, is in the alleyway behind the building. The blessing box is a small, free-of-charge food pantry where people can take what is needed and donate what they can, when they can. For information, visit www.facebook.com/pages/category/Cause/Junction-City-Blessings-Box-104248171262645/.
A free food pantry is located at the corner of 10th and Franklin streets on the west side of the Fraternal Order of the Eagle Aerie #830. Food can be picked up and non-perishable food donations can be donated at the pantry at any time.
United Way of Junction City, 139 E. 8th, provide grocery assistance to qualifying residents of Geary County. All Geary County residents are eligible to apply for a grocery gift card as a part of the program. Eligibility is determined by – reduction of wages due to job status change, number of individuals in the household and other household income available. Applications are available online at www.unitedwayjcgc.org/apply-assistance.
The Unified School District 475 Feeding Sites are:
• Early Childhood Center
1803 Elmdale Avenue
• H.D. Karns Building
300 W 9th (parking lot in back)
• Grandview Elementary
109 E Grandview (Grandview Plaza)
• Milford Elementary
401 12th St (Milford)
• Seitz Elementary
7500 Rifle Range Road (Fort Riley)
• Sheridan Elementary
429 W Ash
• Spring Valley Elementary
1601 Hickory Lane
• Washington Elementary
1500 N Washington
• Westwood Elementary
1600 N Eisenhower
Meals are available Mondays through Fridays 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through July 31. Meals are free to all children age 1 to 18 years old. Children must be present to receive a meal and will get a lunch and breakfast for the next day. For more information, visit www.usd475.org/2020/03/24/updates-on-usd-475-food-service-program/ or call 785-717-4000.
The next Junction City Wheels of Hope distribution is scheduled for July 16 at 5 p.m. at St. Xavier Catholic Church. The mobile food pantry is for children and families in Geary County who meet qualifications for supplemental food. For more information, send a message in the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/JCWheelsofHOPE/.
