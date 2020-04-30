Soccer and golf are two sports that seemingly have nothing in common — until the skills of one are blended with the rules of the other and foot golf is born. Milford is home to a new foot golf course.
While the grass still needs to come up in areas that were flooded last year, and a few holes need to be tweaked, the course has been gaining interest from residents of all ages, said Mayor Brad Roether.
“I seen this on the East Coast when I was back there and I seen how big it was out there,” he said. “And I thought, ‘there isn’t any of that around here.’ We’re always looking into doing things for the kids in Milford but I wanted to do something that everybody could do.”
A game that combines golf and soccer seemed the perfect fit — and the price was right. Indian Hills Golf Course donated the flagpoles, and the buckets for the holes came from Proscape Landscaping. Joe Warren volunteered his time to auger the holes and soccer coach Bill Noveroske helped develop the pars.
“Everything that we’ve done, pretty much was just donated,” he said. “We just went down here with city staff, and I just set it up — marked it out,”
The course is 1,235 yards around the city lagoon and has nine holes — two par 5s, three par 3s, and four par 4s. However, Roether said they might need to make some adjustments on the first hole because it is a hard one.
In the short time the course has been open, he said he has seen it being used frequently.
“There were three 65-year-olds out here the other night,” he said.
People will need to bring their own soccer balls, but he hopes to eventually have a set up where people can put down a deposit and pick up the equipment. When they return the balls, they would get their deposit back. He’s also looking into getting scorecards, which people would be able pick up.
John, 15, and Jackson, 13, Noveroske brought their soccer balls down to try out the course for the first time Thursday afternoon.
They both said it is something they won’t get bored with too quickly.
“I think it’s pretty fun,” John said. “It’s pretty good for the community and I’m sure a lot of people are going to enjoy it.”
He is on the Junction City High School Soccer team and Jackson is on a traveling soccer team. They seemed to have little trouble with the distance shots, but were working on the precision of putting a soccer ball into the bucket. Trees, branches and a less than smooth ground posed a unique set of challenges one would not find on a golf course or a soccer field.
“You really never know where the balls going to go,” Jackson said. “That’s kind of a challenge because it doesn’t matter if you really aim because of the terrain.”
The skills they have learned in soccer were being put to the test on foot golf course.
“Especially with the placement and technique of passing and shooting, and your follow through,” John said.
They both said they expect to be back frequently to play.
