Merrier Jackson will be hired as the next principal at Junction City High School Tuesday night, if school board members follow a recommendation from school district administrators.
Jackson has been the interim principal since November. She took over when Principal Melissa Sharp was suspended with pay following an incident where she allegedly told a student to remove a hijab, which is a garment worn by Muslims to cover their faces.
District officials would not tell the Union the current employment status of Sharp.
