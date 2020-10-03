School board members will discuss hiring a speech language pathologist and classroom aide during its regular board of education meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Mary Devin Center. USD 475 staff request the positions because of the additional workload remote learning has added.
According to an agenda memo the caseloads of speech language pathologists in the district “are becoming unrealistic to support with the addition of remote learning duties and students in-person, as well as a backlog of evaluations from last spring and an individual working remotely.”
The second new position is for an aide to work in the third-grade classroom at Washington Elementary School. Because of the in-person and remote structure there is one third-grade teacher with 25 children. District procedure requires an aide in third through fifth grade classrooms when the student attendance reaches 25 or more.
Staff is requesting the positions for the current year only.
The board will also review strategic plan presentations from three consulting companies. A vote to choose one of the companies to guide the district in the development of its strategic plan was on the agenda at the board’s Sept. 17 meeting.
Following a lengthy discussion, which included questioning the need for an outside consulting company to assist with the strategic planning, the board requested Superintendent Reginald Eggleston more information regarding each company.
