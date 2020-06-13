Starting today, the hours of the 12th Street Community Center will change again.
The hours will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday, with open gym on Saturday.
There will be a limit of 30 people in the gym at once and no spectators will be allowed. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, open gym will close at 5:30 p.m. to allow for preparations for the zumba class. Backpacks and purses are banned. Class sizes will be limited to ensure social distancing, which will be practiced throughout the facility.
The schedule will be as follows:
Walkers and Fitness Center users from 7 until 9:30 a.m.
Pickle ball from 9:30 a.m. until noon
Open Gym from noon until 7 p.m.
Yoga M, W, F: 9 until 10 a.m.
S.I.M. M, W, F: 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.
Zumba M, W, F: 6 until 7 p.m. in the gym. Limit 30 people.
At this time, no reservations will be taken for use of the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.