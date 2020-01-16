Unified School District 475’s Board of Education held its first meeting of 2020 Monday, when members welcomed two new members to their ranks. The board also elected its president and vice president for the year.
Kristy Haden
Kristy Haden and her husband moved to Junction City for his job in law enforcement. She has two children that attend school in the district. Her youngest attends the Early Childhood program, and her oldest is in second grade. During the day, Haden is the Deputy Clerk for Wabaunsee County. She is also a certified EMT.
Haden ran for the board position because she wanted to be more involved in her children’s education. She brings a lot of energy to the board and hopes to make a positive impact in her children’s educational experience. Haden’s goals as a member of the board are to create more consistency throughout USD 475, and to foster communications between the district and parents.
Ron Johnson
Ron Johnson grew up in Junction City and graduated from Junction City High School. He has three children attending school within the district. During the day, Johnson can be found at the Jim Clark Auto Center, where he has been a sales consultant for several years.
He ran for the board seat because he wants to be more involved in the education of his children. Johnson believes that being involved in his children’s education will make more of a positive impact than complaining about things he doesn’t like. He wants to represent parents and taxpayers during his tenure and hopes to do what is best for our students and our community.
During the course of the Jan. 13 meeting, Rina Neal was voted to serve as the board’s president and Jim Schmidt was voted to serve as vice president. Both votes were unanimous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.