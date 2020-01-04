Latavia Clark, of Junction City, is the proud mother of the first baby of not just the new year but the new decade born at Geary Community Hospital.
Clark welcomed her baby daughter, Jamie Ember, who was born January 2, 2020, at 12:56 pm, in the Martha K. Hoover Women’s Health Center at GCHl in Junction City.
Jamie Ember weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was 17 ¾ inches long. She will join her older siblings, Aziah, Trevall, and Heaven, at home.
Her maternal grandmother is Tonya Heaven, also of Junction City.
The Clark family was presented with a newborn care package including diapers, wipes, baby bath soaps, an infant tub, fresh floral bouquet, and a $50 Walmart gift card following Jamie Ember’s birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.