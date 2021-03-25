TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has learned that the number of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines slated for delivery next week will be smaller than expected. Approximately 16,500 doses are scheduled to arrive next week, rather than the estimated 100,000 that had initially been indicated.
According to national reports, the full supply of vaccine expected from J&J has been delayed due to production issues and may not be ready to ship until the second or third week of April. In an attempt to boost the J&J supply, Merck – another international pharmaceutical company – has agreed to help manufacture J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to the J&J vaccine, Kansas is receiving an increase in Pfizer Prime doses 47,970 and 38,100 Pfizer Boost along with 27,800 Moderna Prime and 27,800 Moderna Boost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.