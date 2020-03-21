At this time, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, there are no inmates at the Geary County Jail who are being quarantined or having been diagnosed with COVID-19.
There had been questions leveled at the Sheriff’s Department concerning the possibility of COVID-19 among the inmate population.
In order to keep things this way, at this time, the Sheriff’s Office and staff at the jail are taking steps to reduce the possibility of infectious disease spreading through its population.
When new inmates come into the jail, they are evaluated by correctional officers, including a check for fever, shortness of breath and persistent coughing. They are asked about recent travel, in and out of the United States.
Inmates are checked for symptoms of COVID-19 on a daily basis. If an inmate were to show symptoms of the virus, the inmate would be immediately quarantined. They would be placed in a cell separate from other inmates. The staff at the jail is cooperating with the Geary County Health Department and Geary Community Hospital on a contingency plan should an inmate need to be hospitalized and treated for COVID-19.
At this time, jail staff is also regularly cleaning and disinfecting work areas, using gloves, and using hand sanitizer. Staff and inmates regularly clean and disinfect housing units and individual cells to prevent disease from spreading.
