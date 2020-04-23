The Unified School District 475 Board of Education came to no conclusion about the addition of an auxiliary gym and an orchestra room to the new Junction City High School Tuesday night during its public hearing over the new school’s construction costs.
In order to stay on track with the construction of the new school, the board will need to come to a conclusion about the auxiliary gym by early May and the orchestra room by July.
If the district chose to make the additions, the $1.35 million in costs would be paid for by in heavy impact aid, which the district receives due to the high number of military-affiliated students in the district.
According to District COO David Wild, the new JCHS is useable without these further additions.
Public comment urged the board to keep its promise to the public not to raise taxes to build the new high school.
Terrah Stroda, who had served as co-chair of the “Say Yes to JCHS” campaign that promoted the bond issue for the new school in the 2016 general election, expressed concern over rising costs and urged the board to keep costs down.
“It has been fascinating to watch the project in both process and progress,” she said. “The excitement we feel as the walls go up and our new high school takes place has not lessened. Quite the opposite. Each decision, each step in construction, has been closely followed by your community and we remember every moment that got us here — what was promised when the vote was cast. We excitedly await that first day in our new JCHS. It will be magnificent. Yet, Board of Education members, I ask you to hear one important message. Our promise to voters has not yet been entirely fulfilled.”
Stroda recounted her experience of determining, alongside other community members, that a new school was needed and campaigning in favor of the new high school on its new location.
“To our surprise, since then, what the architects and district officials assured us would be included in the $105 million price tag has vastly changed since election day and this has been disappointing,” she said. “While I realize that construction costs have increased dramatically since the vote was cast, I would remind you that the specific question was asked of the architects and district administration multiple times during our committee’s work and in followup public forums during the campaign. There are multiple documents that were shared with us and used as campaign promises to voters outlining the monetary and fundamental goals of the project. We have watched as many of those goals have been drastically changed and the cost has astronomically risen. Furthermore, community members who served on the campaign have been let go in terms of input, oversight, and gentle reminders about goals and promises that were given during our campaign. We now hope that the three board members who served on the campaign continue to lead those important conservations regarding best practices and fiscal responsibility.”
Stroda urged the board to keep the promises it made prior to the 2016 bond election and collaborate with the district, city, and county as it spoke of doing during the campaign.
“That has been an embarrassing misstep on all fronts,” Stroda said of community collaboration. “I see community leaders putting unnecessary barriers up during what should be across the aisle conversation and work sessions. I see greed and strongholds occur and I continue to see the lack of collaboration continue to be a major detriment to this process. I am hopeful this tide will turn and these groups will come to recognize what your constituents do — this community has resources and brilliance at every level.”
Stroda encouraged the district to ask hard questions of its architects and not pay until the new high school reached completion, in accordance with promises to voters.
Kelli McCallum, who also served on the Say Yes to JCHS campaign, also encouraged the district to remain fiscally responsible and keep its promises to the community.
“We need to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers,” she said, and encouraged the board to push to stretch the budget and take advantage of falling costs for materials.
Members Ron Johnson and Anwar Khoury were also in favor of taking advantage of falling costs for construction material.
“We need to be saving money,” Khoury said.
“We’ve been the victim of every bump up in the economy,” Johnson said. “I’d like to take advantage of these bump downs as they were called.”
He encouraged the board to put pressure on the architects to keep costs low.
Wild said the cost for many key construction materials for the new school were already sunk into the project.
Johnson said committee members who had taken active part in the push for a new JCHS had reached out to him with concerns about the high school project.
“I share the same sentiment and frustration,” he said. “I have two students that will be taking advantage of the new school. I believe in it. I’m just so frustrated by this.”
Vice President of the Board Jim Schmidt spoke up in defense of the architects.
“What they have done to go forward and try and find us those dollars that you’re speaking of has been occurring,” he said.
The additions, if the district goes forward with them, have an identified funding source, according to board President Rina Neal, who also served on the Say Yes to JCHS campaign and the steering committee for the new school prior to that.
Because the school has this source of funds available to it, the mill levy will not rise even if the district goes forward with the additions, according to the district.
“Regardless, it is the cards we’re dealt and I believe that we are going to have something that the community is very proud of,” Schmidt said. “We’re going to do it without changing the bond amount — $105 million for the bond, we’re going to do it without changing the mill levy. The other option is, we can sit back, we can put the money in the bank, we can have a high school that gets finished and at the end of the day, we can say, ‘guys, could we and should we have done this?’ and still have money in the bank.’”
The board voted 2-5 in favor of accepting the new cost estimates for the high school project, with the stipulation that the district was not obligated to spend the money.
The two disenting votes came from Khoury and board member Sarah Talley.
The board took no action in favor of adding onto the new JCHS project, however.
