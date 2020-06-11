Geary County commissioners signed off on the issuance of nearly $2 million in no fund warrants to pull the hospital out of an immediate financial crisis. The public notice announcing the intent to use no fund warrants was published in March and the 60-day period, during which voters could have signaled their opposition, came and went. On May 20, the no fund warrants were issued.
Commissioner Brad Scholz said the county received $1,933,000 from Intrust Bank. Over the next four years they will pay it back with $109,148.69 interest. Payments will be made using the two mils the hospital normally receives.
To supplement the loss of the mills the hospital expects to receive more than $7.7 million in various federal and state funding, he said.
No fund warrants, under Kansas statute 19-4626, is a state mechanism that provides a taxing entity an emergency means to cover unexpected expenses or revenue shortfalls.
“The problem the hospital was having was they were so far in arrears with their vendors,” he said. “If their vendors pulled out, then they can’t operate. They needed a lump sum to get back on their feet and the only way we could think of getting that without raising taxes, was the purchase of no fund warrants.”
While sufficient to pull the hospital out of the immediate cash-flow issue, the nearly $2 million does not cover all of the hospital debt or solve long-term problems, said Theresa Bramlage, director of the Bramlage Family Foundation and chairperson of the hospital board.
“With regard to that funding, it was used to pay down some accounts payable but it doesn’t even come close to covering our annualized cost of indigent care, which is estimated at about $4 million annually,” Bramlage said. “We still need to have more discussion with the county about financial support going forward.”
While the immediate emergency is covered, Scholz said he wants to ensure this does not happen again. He sees accountability as paramount to moving forward.
“Whether it’s through no fund warrants or whatever type of financing it’s still taxpayer money, they’re still levy monies,” he said. “We need to do it right this time. I’m not pointing fingers at anybody I’m just saying that we can’t repeat what we did before, because we’ll have the same result.”
Maintaining the hospital is core to economic development in Geary County. Closing the hospital would kill any potential growth the community could hope for, he said. Additionally, there remains an outstanding $24 million bill for the 2006 renovations and expansion, which would need to be paid whether the doors remained open or not.
Going forward, Scholz said he asked Board of Trustees for a policy of oversight for the hospital’s chief executive officer.
“If we had transparency from the very beginning, I don’t think we would have found ourselves in (this) situation,” he said. “I think they would have caught it sooner and been able to make some changes.”
Bramlage agrees that accountability is important, which is why the hospital has a chief financial officer, a controller and an accountant to help oversee the $47 million annual budget.
“There are measures that we at the hospital have put into place to make our board much more accountable — some training, some oversight committees that weren’t in place before,” she said. “We have many more measurables in place as a result of what we’ve been through.”
She would like to see the actions of the hospital in regards to accountability be replicated on the county level.
“As far as accountability from my standpoint, our county needs to be also much more, responsible with regard to a financial administrator,” she said. “I’ve got a finance background, but I would not even think to oversee the hospital financials without the CFO, the controller and the accountant. And we’ve got our county — we’ve got our three commissioners, and that’s the financial oversight as far as budget oversight. I think what we do on a on the hospital level, I would like to see the county engage in more with their accountability on their finances.”
