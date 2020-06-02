A semi truck on fire Saturday night around 10 p.m. near mile marker 316 shut down all lanes of traffic temporarily in the eastbound lane of I-70.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, no one was injured in the fire.
However, traffic had to be halted, he said, because the flames from the semi truck were so large.
After about half an hour, according to Gardner, traffic flow was able to start back up again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.