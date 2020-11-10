The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission convened by telephone conference at 8:30 a.m. today to discuss seeking additional nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Geary County created by the Jan. 11 retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman.
The commission received two nominations for a replacement by the deadline of noon Nov. 5.
The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.
Eligibility requirements
Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:
a resident of Geary County at the time of taking office and while holding office;
a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and
either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.
Nomination process
The nominating commission seeks nominations, then convenes to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission then appoints a district magistrate judge.
Term of office
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating Commission
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Alta Vista; Douglas Thompson, Chapman; Darrell Miller, Dwight; James Hefley, Hillsboro; Keith Henry, Junction City; Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.