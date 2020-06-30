Around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, the Junction City Fire Department responded to a rollover crash on U.S. 77.
Upon arrival at the scene of the crash, according to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson, first responders discovered a car lying on the passenger side, facing toward the south.
The injured party had been ejected from the vehicle via the front windshield.
The injured party was treated and later airlifted via helicopter from the scene to be transported to a Topeka-area hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.