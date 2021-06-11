The Junction City Police Department reported a shooting that resulted in one fatality Friday afternoon at Elite Cuts Barber Shop at 719 West 6th Street.
The victim has been identified as LaVincent Perdue, a 23-year-old black male
Details of the shooting were scarce as detectives were still in the preliminary stages of the investigation but they wanted to stress that there is currently no threat to the community.
People with information about the shooting call call the police department at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 and reference case number 2021-12683.
The Union will have more details on the shooting as they're released.
