The Junction City Police Department reported a shooting that resulted in one fatality at Elite Cuts Barber Shop at 719 West Sixth Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 3:46 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound and transported him to Geary County Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as LaVincent Perdue, a 23-year-old black male and a Fort Riley soldier. Fort Riley officials confirmed Saturday that Perdue was a specialist.
Details of the shooting were scarce as detectives were still in the preliminary stages of the investigation but they wanted to stress that there was currently no threat to the community.
People with information about the shooting call call the police department at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 and reference case number 2021-12683.
Junction City police arrested a Grandview Plaza man for 2nd-degree murder in the shooting.
Willie Powell Jr., 21, turned himself in to Topeka police Saturday morning.
Powell is being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending his first appearance.
