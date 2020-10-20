102020-du-chili

Volunteer Dawne Hargrove, left, and Dennis Dennings with the Open Door fills to-go cups with chicken soup and chili during the annual chili cook-off fundraiser Saturday. Mickie Davies, Open Door director said the even raised just over $500, which will benefit the Open Door homeless shelter, United Way and Geary County Food Pantry. Several soups and chilis were available, to include venison chili, white chicken chili and an extra spicy one. For the first time they also had a beef stew, which sold out.

