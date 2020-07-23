The C.L. Hoover Opera House has announced it will postpone its Fall 2020 season through Jan. 1, 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.
Co-Directors of the opera house Joe and Sheila Markley and the opera house board of directors have, after “careful consideration” decided it was in the best interest of the opera house’s patrons to cease programming that might cause large gatherings for the time being.
“While probably not within the lifetime of most of us, we know that things like this have happened before,” the Markleys said in a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon. “Please know that the opera house, the wonderful programming it offers and the opportunities for our youth, will be back. When it’s safe and when it’s right we’ll be right here waiting for you. As always we thank you for your support.”
Once it is safe to reopen, the directors said a in press release Tuesday afternoon, they will do so.
“Our programming is not canceled, only postponed,” they said.
The opera house is still available for some things, such as small rentals.
Also still on the schedule is the Greater Geary Community Foundation’s match day, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 13.
The opera house will take part in the event again, as it did last year, according to the directors, when it received $5,000 in donations.
During this time, officials with the opera house will take advantage of this time of low activity to upgrade the facilities.
They plan to add a kitchenette to the Montgomery Room.
For more information, call the opera house at 785-238-3906.
