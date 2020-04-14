A local pastor made national headlines when he chose to defy Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order forbidding gatherings of 10 or more people and hold in-person services Easter morning.
Pastor Aaron Harris of Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City announced over social media that he would hold an in-person service in defiance of the governor’s orders and despite fears of COVID-19, which has begun spreading in the community.
After the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision, passed down late Saturday night, upholding Kelly’s ban, Harris said on his Twitter account that Calvary Baptist’s services would go ahead as planned.
“The Kansas Supreme Court’s decision does not validate the governor’s order,” the Tweet read. “The legislative council may not have had legal authority to revoke it, but it is still unconstitutional. We’ll be having services (on Easter) I hope and pray that our local LE will respect the constitution.”
The week of Easter, fliers advertising Calvary Baptist Church’s services — with a link to the church’s website but no mention of online gatherings — were placed on residents’ doors in at least one local apartment complex.
Phone calls to Harris went unreturned, but the services did take place Sunday morning.
The Easter service was also live streamed on the church’s Facebook for those who were unable or unwilling to attend the in-person services.
Director of the Geary County Health Department Tammy Von Busch said the church failed to break the law because only a handful of people attended each of the two Easter morning services.
“According to the police department, he did not have more (than five to six) people at each service, so no law was broken concerning the 10 or less gathering order,” she said in an email Monday.
However, local law enforcement continues to encourage local churches to adhere to the rules pertaining to social distancing.
Sheriff Dan Jackson posted on Facebook Monday evening about churches choosing to worship in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Inshalla, if God wills it,” he said. “I heard this more times than I ever want to remember over my many deployments during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. And this is no judgement on one religion over another. But I saw many comrades, patriots die under those five words. To hear churches in our community continue to hold in person services, “because God wills it”, and justify their in person services under basically the same pretexts bothers me considerably. I implore all our religious leadership in the community to do the right thing. Stop holding in person worship. If you are concerned that elderly don’t have access to livestream then go to their house and provide them with livestream capabilities. This is not a God’s will situation and as religious leaders it is irresponsible to your parishioners as well as the community at large to do otherwise. This is a plea from your Sheriff, I do not want to see a repeat of what we are seeing across the nation.”
