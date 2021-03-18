The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a deceased man was found on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley early Thursday morning.
The Geary County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a report about the man, who has not been identified, at 5:15 a.m. They found him on the eastbound shoulder of the highway near mile marker 302.
Officials said they believe the man may have been struck by one or more vehicles that left the scene. They did not yet have further details about the incident Thursday.
KHP closed one eastbound lane as they worked on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.