Monday was a no-burn day in Geary County, according to Assistant Rural Fire Chief Curt Janke.
According to Janke, the reason for this was the wind, which was gusting at about 25 mph.
“Just like everybody out there, we adhere to guidelines which come down from the state,” he said.
Area farmers, Janke said, were unhappy about this and made their displeasure known over the phone. But he said the rural fire department does not just arbitrarily decide to declare a no-burn day in the county.
“For us to determine what is or is not a burn day, we follow the state policy which gives us basic guidelines,” Janke said. “Their guidance is that if the wind is gusting above 15 mph that we should not allow burning. We understand that this does not give our farmers very many days to burn in our county.”
He and Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges can offer some leniency, Janke said.
The county had set its own shut off point for burning at 20 mph for wind and gusts. In determining whether or not local farmers can burn, they check the forecast from the National Weather Service at Topeka.
“Topeka gives us the forecast as well as a graph that shows when the wind and wind gusts are predicted and for how long wind speeds will be sustained,” Janke said.
Officials return to the site throughout the day to check current conditions and sometimes change the status if the forecast allows for it.
“Our burn policy is really very simple,” Janke said. “You must have a burn permit.”
After obtaining a permit, people are asked to call in and check to ensure burning is allowed. The permits have no cost attached to them — they’re completely free to anyone in the county.
To receive a burn permit, call the office at 785-762-5788. Any questions about burning and burn season can be directed to this number.
Callers are asked to remain respectful, as the person answering the phones has no say in whether or not burning is allowed on a given day.
Burning without a permit is illegal, so people who choose to engage in that behavior will find it comes with consequences.
“If you do not have a burn permit and we are called out because your fire has gotten out of control, we can civilly charge you for the equipment used and the manpower hours it has taken to get your fire extinguished,” Janke said. “The other thing to remember, is that if your fire gets out of control and burns your neighbor’s property, they have the right to sue you for damages.”
At this time, he said, his office is also taking an active role in the county’s response to COVID-19, a respiratory illness.
“The state has asked farmers and ranchers to reduce or curtail the burning that they are doing as it affects those with respiratory issues and allergies,” Janke said. “I believe with a little patience and understanding we will be able to get through another burn season in our county.”
