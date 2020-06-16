Veteran and former law enforcement officer Douglas Barrett has been taking photos since he was just a child, growing up in Georgia.
His parents presented him with his first camera when he was around the age of 10 and he’s had a camera with him everywhere he goes ever since then.
Since then, Barrett has been practicing photography and now owns 400 North Creative in Manhattan.
He recently garnered national and even international attention for his work after photographing peaceful protests in Junction City and Manhattan.
Barrett said he felt compelled to document the peaceful demonstrations that occurred locally because of what those demonstrations represented.
“What compelled me? A black man was killed on the side of the road by a police officer with his knee on his neck,” he said. “This was just another unfortunate, tragic killing of an African American male that should not have happened. So to see the people within the community voice their concerns peacefully, angrily was something as a photographer that I knew … was historical time in our society. I just know that as a photographer, that’s definitely something that has to be captured.”
In Manhattan, he captured images of more than 2,000 people marching in solidarity down Bluemont Avenue.
In Junction City, Barrett said, he saw people from all walks of life come together to protest injustice and attempt to start a conversation.
In documenting the protests in Junction City, Barrett said, he saw a strong African American presence that he didn’t see elsewhere.
“One of the things that struck me is how many children have been out there listening to older women say, ‘you know, I’m in my 60s and I’m still having to protest’ or kids that are smiling to be out there but not understanding the complexity of having been to their second rally or protest,” he said. “We’ve got kids who are under the age of 13 years old who have experienced multiple African American deaths within their (lives). As a parent, it kind of struck an emotional chord for me.”
In Junction City, members of the local police force joined protesters at a peaceful rally in Heritage Park. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb was among those who marched with protesters during a recent demonstration.
“I think that that’s a huge start,” Barrett said. “Joining a march is something that I believe is something that people need to see. But it’s also something that needs to go deeper than coming to a march. It needs to be actionable items than need to happen, conversations need to be had with leaders of the community, policies within agencies or standard operating procedures within agencies needs to change and I believe once that happens and people can see the change within the law enforcement community, then I believe we’ll start getting to a place where we can see real change happen.”
Whether such changes will take place, he said, remains to be seen.
“I’d like to see Kansas be the first,” Barrett said. “We’ve been peacefully protesting in the Flint Hills area since the start of this and I think out of all of the four protests I’ve been to, only one arrest was made and if we can see change happen here, then maybe it will infiltrate the coast where people can start to make those changes. But until real change is happening within these agencies, within the training that’s going on, within the agencies, of officers, then we’ll just have to take it at face value and hope that it’s going to change.”
Barrett’s work caught the eye of Time Magazine.
“I believe that a lot of the photo editor community — the major publications — were looking for content and they found my content on social media,” he said. “I didn’t pitch anything to them. They found the work.”
It was a stroke of luck for Barrett.
Since the magazine picked up his work, Barrett has seen interest in his work pick up.
“It’s unfortunate that these incidents have happened,” he said. “But I’m grateful and humble for the opportunities that will present themselves to myself.”
Barrett intends to carry on documenting life in the Flint Hills area and all around the state, documenting rural life, and expanding his business.
And he hopes his work will inspire people to continue to speak up about injustices, especially people who aren’t directly impacted by racist violence.
“Hopefully people of opposite races than mine would be willing to stand with us and be our voices, because clearly our voices don’t get heard as African Americans,” Barrett said. “So maybe by people feeling a sense of who I am, knowing me as a community member, or a citizen of Riley County, they would be willing to hear other persons of colors’ stories and help be our voice, to help be the change that we need, because clearly us trying to have a voice is not effective. So until other people stand with us and let their voice be heard, we won’t — I don’t think this will stop until that happens.”
