The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is currently raising funds in the hopes of gaining a new building.
According to Director Susan Moyer, the current structure is too small.
Thursday night, the library held an open house in the hopes of promoting its plans to the public.
The project, if it comes to fruition, will cost the library $13 million.
Moyer said she was excited at the number of people who turned out to the event.
Moyer said the purpose of the open house was twofold — showing people what the library currently offers and showing them the library’s hopes for the future.
“There are a lot of services that are out there, that people take advantage of every single day,” she said. “So we’re trying to make sure people are aware of that.”
The library is trying to fundraise much of the money needed for the new building. When asked if she believed she and her staff would be able pull it off and build the new structure, Moyer said she was hopeful.
“We’re raising money,” she said. “And so I’m hopeful that between the kind of private citizen donation-type funding as well as the grants and what have you are going after that we’ll be successful.”
The “Cadillac” version of the plans for the new building are a two-story structure with a ground-level area of about 30,000 square feet, Moyer said.
Moyer said it might be possible to build the bottom half of the new structure first and “white box” the second floor to be finished at a later date.
At this time, the library’s space is about 14,000 square feet, she said.
“I think it’s funny when you look back at the effort in the late ‘70s - 1980 to build a new library here and their goal them was 20,000 square feet,” Moyer said. “Had we launched with that, that would have been great, but, we have a building that was built almost entirely with a private donation.”
According to Moyer, the current building has served as the community’s library since about 1983.
“So it served us well for all these years, but it’s just time to look to the future and what libraries do,” she said.
In addition to the traditional check-in, check-out of print media, the library offers meeting space, classes, and access to technology, among other services.
“We have people in and out of here all day long,” Moyer said. “They do well beyond that check-in, check,out but sometimes people will kind of want to freeze you in time and not understand that there’s a whole lot more that’s going on in here.”
Drawings of plans for the potential new building were on display and a virtual tour was available, courtesy of project manager and Principal with BBN Daniel Crouch.
He said the public had, so far, been receptive to the idea of the new library, at least among those who he had spoke to about the subject.
“Everybody’s really positive about it,” Crouch said “I talked to some of the staff before they open the doors and everything. They’re very excited about it. This has been about three year process.”
The library had considered some sized down versions of the project. Crouch said officials had done a study to determine if a wraparound of the current structure would work, but found it would not. It’s also not structurally possible, he said, to add a second floor to the current building.
“It didn’t give them exactly the right functionality that they wanted,” he said. “It was about making the existing building work the best it could.”
The new building, according to Crouch, has a lot of potential, which is why they decided to explore the possibility.
Even if the library is unable to have its new building, it may be able to add a maker space, at least according to Kansas State University student Ryan Broeder, who did an internship at the library. As part of his internship, he did a study to determine if such a space would be feasible.
He used feedback from the community and research on other maker spaces to develop a plan for a maker space for a 750 square foot the current library and the potential new building.
“When I was talking to everyone in the community, they wanted technology that was available to all age groups and stuff,” he said. “I think even in the 750 square foot space, there’s a lot of variety of equipment and just a lot of open space to give people. And so I think it could be a really cool opportunity to build now and really involve all the community.”
If a new library is ever built, Broeder said, it would help to be able to build up programming now.
Maker spaces allow members of the public to come in and use resources provided by the library to create things. Breeder’s potential plans included a 3D printer, sewing machines, and a laser cutter, among other things.
The average maker space is free to the community.
“I think it can be a great addition for the community for all age groups,” Broeder said. “I think there can be a lot of use and a lot of benefit that Junction City currently doesn’t have now. Yeah, I think it has a lot of potential.”
Community member Buz Bruzina was among those who toured the library during its open house.
He said he was in favor of the new library project, on the basis that many members of the public use the library on a daily basis and because he believes its a factor the community could use to draw people and industry to Junction City.
“I come in here occasionally and every time I come in here it’s very active,” he said. “That’s an important factor and ought to be expanded because it is too small for the nature of the community and also another reflection of — a highlight — in the town of Junction City.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.