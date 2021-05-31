Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 247 calls for service, 88 issued citations and made 33 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, May 24 to Monday, May 31.
Tuesday
10:11 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
3:30 p.m. — Making false information at 826 North Franklin Street.
6:18 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1000 West 5th Street.
8:07 p.m. — Domestic battery, unlawful restraint, criminal threat and unlawful damage to property at 506 West 11th Street.
Wednesday
11:32 a.m. — Motor vehicle theft and aggravated burglary at 1913 Lacy Drive.
4:43 p.m. — Domestic battery at 210 East 9th Street.
9:56 p.m. — Domestic battery at 100 West 16th Street.
11:43 p.m. — Non-injury accident on I-70 eastbound at mile-marker 295.
Thursday
11:33 a.m. — Domestic battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia at 1633 Bradley Avenue.
11:43 a.m. — Domestic battery at 1633 Bradley Avenue.
11:41 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 1633 Bradley Avenue.
2:38 p.m. — Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of West 8th Street.
2:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest in the 1400 block of West 8th Street.
2:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest in the 1400 block of West 8th Street.
2:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest in the 1400 block of West 8th Street.
3:06 p.m. — Theft/shoplifting at 521 East Chestnut Street.
4:22 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 504 West 6th Street.
4:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 701 North Jefferson Street.
4:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 701 North Jefferson Street.
4:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 701 North Jefferson Street.
9:26 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 West 6th Street.
10:09 p.m. — DUI at 440 West 6th Street.
Friday
12:05 a.m. — Possession of opiates, opium, narcotic or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, interference of law enforcement and child endangerment at 521 East Chestnut Street.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 315 incidents, resulting in 108 cases, 54 citations and 21 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, May 31.
Monday
8:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested Sergio Antonio Estrada-Moreno at 1001 Seth Child Road for failure to appear.
6:49 p.m. — Deputies arrested Randall J. Williams at 826 North Franklin Street for rape of a minor and aggravated criminal sodomy of a minor.
11:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Patrick T. Adams in the 1300 block of Ava Road for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended.
Tuesday
8:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested Terrance J. Wallace for failure to appear, probation violation and driving while suspended.
3:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested Nicholas W. Rinehart on a arrest and detain warrant for a parole violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Keon D. Brown for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an expired registration.
9:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Highway at mile-marker 152 for a two vehicle non-injury accident.
Wednesday
7:14 a.m. — Deputies responded to K-57 at mile-marker 1 for a two vehicle non-injury accident.
10:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jessica Farrar at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
10:36 a.m. — Deputies arrested Keon Brown at 826 North Franklin Street for a parole violation.
10:38 a.m. — Deputies arrested Allan Ruboyianes at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
12:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ashley Campbell at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
5:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Michael Field at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear and aggravated failure to appear.
6:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested Trunell Hunter for a probation violation.
7:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle fire in the 2000 block of Olson Road.
Thursday
10:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested Antoine Jones at 826 North Franklin Street for contempt of court.
4:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Steven Bowman at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
Friday
10:41 a.m. — Deputies arrested Allan Ruboyianes at 826 North Franklin Street for a felony probation violation.
10:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tyler Lusenhop Jr. at 826 North Franklin Street fora felony probation violation.
9:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Highway at mile-marker 150 for a single vehicle accident.
10:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested Aaron T. Johnson at 218 Custer Avenue for failure to appear.
Saturday
5:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Krista Ritter in the 14000 block of Humboldt Creek road for transporting an open container of alcohol and expired registration.
7:24 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jake Fechner at 4331 Old Highway 13 for failure to appear.
Sunday
12:52 a.m. — Deputies arrested Rylie A. Ellis in the 400 block of West Ash Street for DUI, possession of a fictitious driver’s license and exceeding the maximum speed limits.
5:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Zacharia Behling at the I-70 east-bound 295 off-ramp for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, expired registration and no insurance.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, May 24, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 91 calls for service and had 47 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
Monday
9:32 a.m. — Walter Alvarenga-Orellana; exceeding the posted speed limit, DUI.
12:57 p.m. — Tanya M. Sutton; unlawful damage of property.
1:59 p.m. — Kimberly R. Schulte; no drug tax stamp, payment for marijuana or controlled substance, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and distribution of a certain stimulant.
2:44 p.m. — Nathaniel A. Busby; domestic battery.
2:50 p.m. — Kirstin M. Barton; failure to appear.
3:51 p.m. — Angelica R. Newman; failure to appear, obstructing license plates, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
6:10 p.m. — Mercedez L. Palmer; criminal damage to property, robbery.
7:54 p.m. — Randall J. Williams; aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14, rape of a child under 14.
Tuesday
2:18 a.m. — Patrick T. Adams; driving while suspended, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, possession of marijuana, domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member or person in a dating relationship, driving under the influence and driving while incapable of safely driving with a child present.
3:51 a.m. — Suzann M. Pryor; improper driving on a laned road and DUI.
11:32 a.m. — Johnathan E. McGuire; theft greater than $25,000 but less than $100,000, motor vehicle theft, aggravated burglary, dwelling for felony theft and sex.
12:05 p.m. — Ashley N. Campbell; probation violation.
1:04 p.m. — Trunell M. Hunter; probation violation.
4:43 p.m. — Dustin C. Koehler; domestic battery.
5:42 p.m. — Michael A. Fields; aggravated failure to appear and failure to appear.
10:03 p.m. — Damion D. Smith; domestic battery.
