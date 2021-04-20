Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 396 calls for service, issued 174 citations and made 48 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, April 12 to Sunday, April 18.
Monday
1:20 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 200 West 3rd Street.
1:20 p.m. — Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 200 West 3rd Street.
2:12 p.m. — Aggravated battery at 700 Wildcat Lane.
2:33 p.m. — Battery of law enforcement and damage to property at 820 North Monroe Street.
3:00 p.m. — Warrant arrest at the corner of North Monroe Street and Grant Avenue.
3:28 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 820 North Monroe Street.
6:08 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1808 North Washington Street.
No time listed — Domestic battery at 1005 South Garfield Street.
No time listed — Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no proof of insurance and no signal/unsafe turning/stopping at 600 North Jefferson Street.
Tuesday
4:57 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
12:57 p.m. — Failure to appear at 364 Grant Avenue.
12:57 p.m. — Obstruction at 364 Grant Avenue.
4:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 201 East 11th Street.
4:40 p.m. — Probation violation at 201 East 11th Street.
4:40 p.m. — Probation violation at 201 East 11th Street.
5:30 p.m. — Domestic battery and unlawful damage to property at 2336 Wildcat Lane.
6:04 p.m. — Criminal threat and battery at 416 West 6th Street.
7:17 p.m. — Permitting an aggressive canine to run at large at 2324 North Jackson Street.
11:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest in the 1500 block of North Eisenhower Drive.
Wednesday
1:14 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
2:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
5:07 p.m. — Felony interference with law enforcement at 2424 North Jackson Street.
6:31 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 802 East Chestnut Street.
Friday
10:27 a.m. — Operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of West 7th Street.
11:03 a.m. — Warrant arrest in the 600 block of North Jackson Street.
1:05 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of West 8th Street and North Madison Street.
3:11 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 800 block of North Washington Street.
3:59 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 302 West 7th Street.
4:00 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the intersection of West 8th Street and North Garfield Street.
4:08 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of South Washington Street and West Ash Street.
6:28 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 211 South Franklin Drive.
11:14 p.m. — Domestic battery and unlawful damage to property at 917 Dreiling Road.
11:15 p.m. — Domestic battery at 917 South Garfield.
Saturday
12:43 a.m. — DUI, speeding, possession of marijuana and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility in the 900 block of Grant Avenue.
1:38 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
1:56 a.m. — DUI and no signal/unsafe turning in the 200 block of West 6th Street.
3:00 a.m. — Intimidation of a witness or victim, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property at 1810 Caroline Avenue Apt. L308.
3:27 a.m. — DUI and exceeding the posted speed limit in the 200 block of West 6th Street.
4:06 a.m. — Loud noise from residence at 2324 Wildcat Lane.
10:30 a.m. — Driving while suspended, aggravated child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement.
11:20 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 521 East Chestnut Street.
4:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 8th Street.
6:46 p.m. — Battery at 820 North Monroe Street.
8:28 p.m. — Duty to give information at 1206 North Adams Street.
8:43 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 300 West 6th Street.
Sunday
1:46 a.m. — DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and improper turn at 800 North Washington Street.
2:40 a.m. — DUI and exceeding the posted speed limit at 740 West 6th Street.
3:05 a.m. — DUI and improper driving on a laned road at the corner of East 6th Street and North Filley Street.
4:34 a.m. — DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no proof of insurance at 900 West 6th Street.
11:00 a.m. — Rape, aggravated criminal sodomy at 1039 South Washington Street.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 388 incidents, resulting in 107 cases, 52 citations and 29 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, April 12.
Monday
3:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested Amber Colon at 1500 North Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of license plate.
4:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lawrence Bonhomme at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
Tuesday
12:05 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tyrese A. Vinson at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
6:23 a.m. — Deputies arrested Isiah A. Linnear Jr. at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
10:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Maresa McKay on K-18 at mile marker 177 for failure to appear.
4:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan Cole at 930 Grant Avenue for a probation violation and parole violation.
Wednesday
6:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested Phillip Cordray on K-57 Highway at mile marker 15 for driving while a license is suspended and exceeding maximum speed limits.
Thursday
11:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle non-injury accident with a deer on Cannon View Drive.
Friday
4:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested Corinisha Barnes on I-70 at mile marker 295 for driving while suspended and no tail lamps when required.
8:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested Rashel Greathouse at 801 North Washington Street for a probation violation
12:59 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tristan Stevens at 508 West Vine Street for failure to appear.
2:03 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan Wilds at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
3:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Isaiah Stephens at 905 Cannonview Lane for failure to appear.
3:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Damaris Ashby in the 1200 block of North Calhoun Street for failure to appear.
8:03 p.m. — Deputies arrested a juvenile at 8524 Quarry Road for a criminal threat, battery and criminal damage to property.
Saturday
10:43 a.m. — Deputies arrested Keima Harris at 140 East Chestnut Street for failure to appear.
11:12 a.m. — Deputies arrested Cinderella Jackson at 331 West 14th Street for a probation violation.
3:28 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marcus Solton at 618 West 6th Street for criminal threat, interference with law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, April 12, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 55 calls for service and had 26 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Monday
1:45 p.m. — Erick L. Smith; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a bond violation.
4:23 p.m. — Alicia M. Whitt; outside warrant.
5:01 p.m. — Lawrence J. Bonhomme Jr.; failure to appear.
5:49 p.m. — Amber A. Colon; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, display of license plate, use/possession with an intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of opiates/opium/narcotics or certain stimulants, outside warrant.
7:56 p.m. — Ryan L. Wondra; outside warrant.
8:17 p.m. — Jennifer C. Groves; drug tax stamp, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate/controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance.
9:31 p.m. — Kevin D. Rowland; failure to appear.
9:39 p.m. — Michael D. Taylor; no drug tax stamp, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance, distribute a controlled substance.
10:44 p.m. — Ryan L. Gill; no drug tax stamp, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance.
11:04 p.m. — Kenzel W. Wadkins; no drug tax stamp, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.
11:32 p.m. — Loren E. Bender; aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.
11:39 p.m. — Christopher T. Nicholson; domestic battery.
11:51 p.m. — Jasmine A. Perez; maximum speed limits and operating a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
1:46 a.m. — Tyrese A. Vinson; probation violation.
3:52 a.m. — Natalie B. Maysonet; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no proof of insurance, no signal/unsafe turning/stopping.
6:39 a.m. — Isaiah A. Linear Jr.; failure to appear.
10:57 a.m. — Maresa L. McKay; outside warrant.
12:04 p.m. — Keyona D. Walker; outside warrant.
2:43 p.m. — Rebecca L. Reichel; obstruction or impeding of lawful activities, outside warrant and failure to appear.
4:36 p.m. — Ryan J. Mancuso; interference with law enforcement, failure to appear and probation violations.
5:41 p.m. — Jonathan T. Cole; outside warrant.
6:49 p.m. — Ashley L. Veilleux; unlawful damage to property and domestic battery.
8:44 p.m. — Jason W Smith; probation violation.
11:58 p.m. — Javontae E. Barnett; failure to appear.
Wednesday
6:40 a.m. — Phillip M. Cordray; driving while a license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, exceeding maximum speed limits.
3:57 p.m. — Tomias A. Brown; distribution of marijuana, failure to appear.
4:08 p.m. — Larry E. Cannon II; following another vehicle too closely, distribution of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, driving while a license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
4:08 p.m. — Loucinda M. Carroll; distribution of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, driving while a license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
5:07 p.m. — Kacey M. Selby; interference with law enforcement.
Thursday
1:20 a.m. — Kayshawn I. Leavell; failure to appear.
9:13 a.m. — Jasper B. Wiggins; domestic battery.
12:20 p.m. — Andrew S. Dias; possession o marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, driving while license is canceled/suspended/revoked and exceeding maximum speed limits.
1:27 p.m. — Michael A. Lafitte; criminal threat and domestic battery.
2:24 p.m. — Devon G. Pacheco; shoplifting, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting arrest.
7:45 p.m. — Michael C. Skillern; criminal damage to property.
Friday
2:05 a.m. — John W. Stallworth; domestic battery.
4:08 a.m. — Corinisha D. Barnes; driving while suspended and defective tail lamp on a motor vehicle.
9:00 a.m. — Rashel L. Greathouse; probation violation.
11:32 a.m. — Laron K. James; failure to appear.
12:44 p.m. — Rossi M. Fisher; use/possession with an intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol or drug and operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tags.
1:37 p.m. — Tristan M. Stevens; failure to appear.
3:03 p.m. — Isaiah J. Stephens; failure to appear.
4:11 p.m. — Damaris M.D. Ashby; failure to appear.
4:45 p.m. — Darin S. Canaday; domestic battery.
11:45 p.m. — James D. Underdue; unlawful damage to property and domestic battery.
Saturday
12:29 a.m. — Samuel G. Lawson; criminal deprivation of property, domestic battery, intimidation of a witness or victim.
3:17 a.m. — Jacob J. Williams; no signal/unsafe turning/stopping and DUI.
4:25 a.m. — Destiny A. Chatman; exceeding posted speed limit and DUI.
5:18 a.m. — Taron D. Traylor; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeding posted speed limit, no proof of insurance, DUI, possession of marijuana, traffic contraband in a correctional/care facility and failure to appear.
6:46 a.m. — Keima Mary Clothilda C. Harris; failure to appear.
7:35 a.m. — Cinderella C. Jackson; probation violation.
11:17 a.m. — Terrence J. Wallace; interference with law enforcement, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated endangering of a child, driving while la license cancelled/suspended/cancelled, failure to appear.
12:56 p.m. — Gabriel D. Gordon; failure to appear.
1:09 p.m. — Michael L. Coleman; improper turn, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
9:17 p.m. — Michael Lira; exceeding posted speed limit and DUI.
Sunday
2:55 a.m. — Remington R. Wright; DUI, improper driving a a laned road.
4:15 a.m. — Nicholas D. Ofield; exceeding posted speed limit, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and no proof of insurance.
4:55 a.m. — Francisco Solis; aggravated criminal sodomy with a person/animal by force, rape and sexual intercourse without consent and use of force.
8:52 a.m. — Marcus Solton; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, interference with law enforcement, criminal threat against law enforcement.
