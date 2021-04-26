Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 468 calls for service, issued 81 citations and made 30 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, April 19 to Monday, April 26.
Monday
10:23 a.m. — Probation violation at210 East 9th Street.
1:53 p.m. — Drug money, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and license plate not displayed properly at I-70 westbound at mile-marker 295.
2:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 900 North Eisenhower Drive.
3:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest at the 600 block of North Jackson Street.
3:55 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 1723 McFarland Road.
5:27 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 316 West 6th Street.
Tuesday
2:45 p.m. — Battery on law enforcement at 820 North Monroe Street.
Wednesday
1:35 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 1200 North Washington Street.
4:11 a.m. — Non-injury hit-and-run accident at the corner of 9th and Webster Street.
11:54 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 310 Grant Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 109 East First Street.
1:44 p.m. — Driving while revoked and violation of a protective order at 813 South Washington Street.
5:05 p.m. — Failure to appear.
5:10 p.m. — Violation of a protective order in the 200 block of West 7th Street.
7:39 p.m. — Domestic battery at 7 Fuller Circle.
7:41 p.m. — Non-injury at the corner of West 6th Street and North Washington Street.
9:12 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 921 South Washington Street.
Thursday
5:20 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 1621 North Jefferson Street.
4:45 p.m. — Interference with law enforcement at 917 Dreiling Road.
4:45 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 917 Dreiling Road.
6:35 p.m. — Violation of a protective order at 210 East 9th Street.
9:11 p.m. — Domestic battery at 1736 North Washington Street.
9:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1015 Burke Drive Apt. 7.
Friday
5:30 a.m. — DUI, no valid driver’s license, failure to stop and no proof of insurance at 1700 West 8th Street.
9:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run accident at the corner of 6th Street and Jefferson Street.
11:45 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 203 South Washington Street.
3:48 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 2304 Wildcat Lane.
4:29 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Franklin Street.
9:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 929 South Jefferson Street.
11:44 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1600 Hickory Lane.
Saturday
2:21 a.m. — Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 130 West 7th Street.
9:39 a.m. — Injury accident at the corner of West 15th Street and North Washington Street.
10:32 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 211 South Franklin.
6:16 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1816 Patriot Drive.
11:46 p.m. — DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid ID and driving without lights when required.
Sunday
3:12 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 419 West 6th Street.
1:48 p.m. — Driving while revoked, impeding traffic and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle at the intersection of Spring Valley and Liberty Hall Road.
2:01 p.m. — Assist outside agency at 1913 Lacy Drive.
2:04 p.m. — Probation violation at 1913 Lacy Drive.
4:00 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 521 East Chestnut Street.
4:37 p.m. — Damage to property at 725 East 10th Street.
9:56 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 521 East Chestnut Street.
11:18 p.m. — Violation of a protection order at 239 West 7th Street, Apt. C.
Monday
2:30 a.m. — Cancelled/suspended/revoked drivers’ license at 239 West 7th Street, Apt. C.
2:30 a.m. — Domestic battery and unlawful damage to property at 1810 Caroline Avenue, Apt. J001.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 208 incidents, resulting in 55 cases, 20 citations and 13 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, April 26.
Monday
3:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gabriell R. Ormsby at Hickory Hollow Campgrounds site 512 for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
4:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher Weston at 108 Whiting Street, Apt. 5 for failure to appear.
5:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Adrian Lambert at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
Tuesday
8:55 a.m. — Deputies arrested Adrian Lambert at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
Wednesday
3:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested Isaac Johnson on I-70 at mile-marker 304 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and following too close.
Thursday
12:34 a.m. — Deputies arrested Catherine McCauley on I-70 eastbound at mile-marker 294 for driving while suspended.
5:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested Derek E. Quenzer on I-70 westbound at mile-marker 277 for felony flee and elude, reckless driving, interference with law enforcement, failure to stop at a stop sign, following too close, no turn signal, improper driving on a laned roadway and exceeding the maximum speed limits.
4:41 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lauren Ginesi at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
7:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Parris A. Edwards on I-70 eastbound at mile-marker 296 for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, transporting an open container, lighted lamps required, exceeding the maximum speed limit and no turn signal.
7:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Blake E. Robinson on I-70 eastbound at mile-marker 296 for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance.
8:14 p.m. — Deputies arrested Laura M. Miller at 210 East 9th Street for failure to appear.
Friday
3:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Blaine Carlin at 219 Custer Road for failure to appear.
Saturday
7:18 a.m. — Deputies arrested Fallon Luthi at 3200 North Milford Lake Road for failure to appear.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, April 19, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 89 calls for service and had 48 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Monday
10:23 a.m. — Kirk E. Douglass; probation violation.
1:53 p.m. — Allen J. Martinez; unlawful to invest in an intended for drugs, possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and improper display of license plates.
3:51 p.m. — Philip L. Neu; failure to appear.
3:48 p.m. — Gabriell R. Ormsby; domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationships and criminal damage to property.
4:20 p.m. — Christopher L. West; failure to appear.
5:00 p.m. — Adrian N. Lambert; failure to appear.
Tuesday
7:40 a.m. — Sydney Boards; possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possession with an intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
Wednesday
1:48 a.m. — Thailan M. Johnson; failure to appear.
8:52 a.m. — Indya Vereen; criminal restraint, aggravated battery, knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement.
12:57 p.m. — Julius Shuler; no drug tax stamp for marijuana or a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with an intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance, distribution of marijuana and following another vehicle too closely.
12:57 p.m. — Rosheem Caquias; no drug tax stamp for marijuana or a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with an intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance and distribution of marijuana.
2:03 p.m. — Christopher Crotchett; violation of a protective order, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
3:26 p.m. — Bradlee Booher; failure to appear.
5:15 p.m. — Isaac Johnson; following another vehicle too closely, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
5:33 p.m. — Amard Young; violation of a protection order.
6:03 p.m. — Bryan Dell; failure to appear.
6:53 p.m. — Christopher Crotchett; violation of a protection order.
8:10 p.m. — Ronnie Rupard; domestic battery.
Thursday
1:01 a.m. — Catherine D. McCauley; outside warrant, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
6:09 a.m. — Ryan Bennett; failure to appear.
9:41 a.m. — Derek Quenzer; flee or attempt to elude, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, improper driving on a laned roadway, following another vehicle too closely, interference with law enforcement, obstructing/resisting/opposing a felony warrant service ro execution, reckless driving, unsafe turning or stopping, failure to give a proper signal and exceeding the maximum speed limit.
4:10 p.m. — Lauren Ginesi; aggravated failure to appear.
5:42 p.m. — Christopher Owens; interference with law enforcement.
7:58 p.m. — Christopher Hayhurst; violation of a protection order.
10:18 p.m. — Laura Miller; failure to appear.
10:32 p.m. — Michael Redman; domestic battery.
11:36 p.m. — Natalie Maysonet; failure to appear.
Friday
12:36 a.m. — Blake Robinson; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stimulant, distribution of marijuanam no drug tax stamp.
2:02 a.m. — Parris Edwards; transporting an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of marijuana, no drug tax stamp, exceeding maximum speed limits, unsafe turning or stopping, failure to give a proper signal and driving without headlights when needed.
5:30 a.m. — Terry A. Bristol; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to yield at a stop/yield sign and no proof of insurance.
3:00 p.m. — Blaine R. Carlin; failure to appear.
3:48 p.m. — Zackery S. Harper; failure to appear.
9:03 p.m. — Carla F. Suarez; failure to appear.
Saturday
2:21 a.m. — Zackery S. Harper; failure to appear.
Sunday
3:35 a.m. — Tristan G. Garcia; disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
2:01 p.m. — Dillon C. Guiton; failure to appear.
2:04 p.m. — Destiny Melton; probation violation.
9:56 p.m. — Toni A. Reis; probation violation.
11:18 p.m. — Christopher O. Crotchett; violation of a protective order.
Monday
2:30 a.m. — Brain M. Griffith; domestic battery, unlawful damage to property.
2:30 a.m. — Alexandera S. Griffith; domestic battery, unlawful damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.