COVID-19 continued to spread through the Junction City/Geary County community last week as three more cases were discovered as of Saturday.
Saturday, the Geary County Health Department announced via social media the total infected in Geary County had been raised to seven after three more positive cases.
The health department said 91 residents had been tested for COVID-19 and 81 tests had come back negative. As of Saturday, the results of three tests are still pending.
The most recent positive test was the result of direct contact with the individual identified as the third positive case COVID-19 in the county. Since March 28, the most recent case of COVID-19 has not gone to any public places. They remain in quarantine at their residence and have daily contact with the health department.
The fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19 are also a result of contact with the third positive case of the virus. They remain quarantined in their residence according to the health department, but did go out in public prior to learning of their illness.
They were at the Dillons gas station on Clafin Road in Manhattan the morning of March 31. They went to Nichols Chiropractic at 9:30 a.m., also in Manhattan, where they picked up an item but were not seen for any kind of medical treatment. They went to Walgreens Pharmacy on Anderson Ave. in Manhattan from 5:15 until 5:40 p.m. April 1 and from 5:35 until 6:15 April 2.
People who were also at these locations during these time frames are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and call their healthcare provider or one of the local COVID-19 hotlines if necessary.
The local COVID-19 hotlines 785-210-4214, 785-210-4825 or 785-238-4711.
The fifth and sixth positive cases of COVID-19 maintain contact daily with the health department.
Across the state, there are 1,268 cases of COVID-19 and 293 Kansans have been hospitalized so far for the disease, according to data provided by the health department.
