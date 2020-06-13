PowerUpJC was started by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce to jumpstart the local economy by selling gift certificates to local retailers online.
Because the first event was successful, the Chamber decided to hold a second event.
Within six minutes of the PowerUpJC website going live, all of the gift certificates were sold out, according to Chamber Director of Member Relations Dawn Stephens.
It happened so fast, she said, that Chamber staff was unable to shut it down on time and the project actually oversold its goal.
“We ended up over,” Stephens said. “We have funding for $10,000. So now we’re in the process of trying to find some more funding to cover that overage, because that overage — you know, it was great for our businesses. No matter what, it was a success in that sense. So it’s just a matter of getting us creative and asking and looking around for some funds.”
According to Stephens, 37 local businesses took part in this round of PowerUpJC. In the first round, 16 local businesses took part.
Between the two events, about $49,000 in cash has been infused into Junction City area businesses, with help from donors.
Chamber Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean expressed shock at how quickly the project had sold out and said she believed it was a positive sign for Junction City’s community.
“I am extremely excited about community support for the program,” she said. “That fact that we’ve now been able twice to inject funds into our community to our small businesses to give them some operating capital. I’m very appreciative of our sponsors who stepped up and said, ‘this is a good idea, let’s see what we can do to help local businesses.’ So overall, I think it was a unique and different program, conceived quickly but it was pretty successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.