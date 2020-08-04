Unofficial Primary election results
39 of 39 precincts reporting
Dem. United States Senator
Barbara Bollier 743 82.19%
Robert Leon Tillman 161 17.81%
Dem. United States Representative
Kali Barnett 711 78.91%
Christy Cauble Davis 190 21.09%
Dem. State Senator District 17
Stephen Vecchione 710 100.00%
Dem. State Senator District 22
Tom Hawk 82 100.00%
Dem. State Senator District 65
Write in 44 100.00%
Dem. State Senator District 68
Scott T. Dawson 358 100.00%
Dem. State Board of Education District 6
Write in 14 100.00%
Dem. Commissioner District 1
Write in 36 100.00%
Dem. Commissioner District 2
Alex Tyson 326 100.00%
Dem. Commissioner District 3
Write in 12 100.00%
Dem. County Clerk
Diana J. Dean 803 100.00%
Dem. County Treasurer
Write in 67 100.00%
Dem. Register of Deeds
Write in 36 100.00%
Dem. County Attorney
Write in 52 100.00%
Dem. Sheriff
Fredrick D. Reid 747 100.00%
Rep. United States Senator
Roger Marshall 875 42.35%
Kris Kobach 593 28.70%
Bob Hamilton 329 15.92%
Lance Berland 83 4.02%
David Alan Lindstrom 72 3.48%
Steve Roberts 30 1.45%
Gabriel Mark Robles 25 1.21%
Brian Matlock 22 1.06%
Derek C. Ellis 18 0.87%
John Miller 16 0.77%
John L. Berman 3 0.15%
Rep. United States Representative
Tracy Mann 1,202 59.74%
Bill Clifford 509 25.30%
Michael Soetaert 229 11.38%
Jerry Molstad 72 3.58%
Rep. State Senator District 17
Jeff Longbine 1,472 100.00%
Rep. State Senator District 22
Bryan Pruitt 220 51.28%
Craig Bowser 209 48.72%
Rep. State Senator District 65
Lonnie Clark 1,023 100.00%
Rep. State Senator District 68
Dave Baker 887 100.00%
Rep. State Board of Education District 6
Deena L. Horst 406 100.00%
Rep. Commissioner District 1
Brad Scholz 430 39.63%
Todd A. Godfrey 353 32.53%
Mike Rhodes 302 27.83%
Rep. Commissioner District 2
Charles Stimatze 439 100.00%
Rep. Commissioner District 3
Keith Ascher 428 100.00%
Rep. County Clerk
Rebecca Nordyke 1,921 100.00%
Rep. County Treasurer
Kathy Tremont 1,978 100.00%
Rep. Register of Deeds
Diane Briestensky-Leonard 1,947 100.00%
Rep. County Attorney
Krista L. Blaisdell 1,894 100.00%
Rep. Sheriff
Daniel E. Jackson, Jr. 1,909 100.00%
