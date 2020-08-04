Unofficial Primary election results

39 of 39 precincts reporting

Dem. United States Senator

Barbara Bollier 743 82.19%

Robert Leon Tillman 161 17.81%

Dem. United States Representative

Kali Barnett 711 78.91%

Christy Cauble Davis 190 21.09%

Dem. State Senator District 17

Stephen Vecchione 710 100.00%

Dem. State Senator District 22

Tom Hawk 82 100.00%

Dem. State Senator District 65

Write in 44 100.00%

Dem. State Senator District 68

Scott T. Dawson 358 100.00%

Dem. State Board of Education District 6

Write in 14 100.00%

Dem. Commissioner District 1

Write in 36 100.00%

Dem. Commissioner District 2

Alex Tyson 326 100.00%

Dem. Commissioner District 3

Write in 12 100.00%

Dem. County Clerk

Diana J. Dean 803 100.00%

Dem. County Treasurer

Write in 67 100.00%

Dem. Register of Deeds

Write in 36 100.00%

Dem. County Attorney

Write in 52 100.00%

Dem. Sheriff

Fredrick D. Reid 747 100.00%

Rep. United States Senator

Roger Marshall 875 42.35%

Kris Kobach 593 28.70%

Bob Hamilton 329 15.92%

Lance Berland 83 4.02%

David Alan Lindstrom 72 3.48%

Steve Roberts 30 1.45%

Gabriel Mark Robles 25 1.21%

Brian Matlock 22 1.06%

Derek C. Ellis 18 0.87%

John Miller 16 0.77%

John L. Berman 3 0.15%

Rep. United States Representative

Tracy Mann 1,202 59.74%

Bill Clifford 509 25.30%

Michael Soetaert 229 11.38%

Jerry Molstad 72 3.58%

Rep. State Senator District 17

Jeff Longbine 1,472 100.00%

Rep. State Senator District 22

Bryan Pruitt 220 51.28%

Craig Bowser 209 48.72%

Rep. State Senator District 65

Lonnie Clark 1,023 100.00%

Rep. State Senator District 68

Dave Baker 887 100.00%

Rep. State Board of Education District 6

Deena L. Horst 406 100.00%

Rep. Commissioner District 1

Brad Scholz 430 39.63%

Todd A. Godfrey 353 32.53%

Mike Rhodes 302 27.83%

Rep. Commissioner District 2

Charles Stimatze 439 100.00%

Rep. Commissioner District 3

Keith Ascher 428 100.00%

Rep. County Clerk

Rebecca Nordyke 1,921 100.00%

Rep. County Treasurer

Kathy Tremont 1,978 100.00%

Rep. Register of Deeds

Diane Briestensky-Leonard 1,947 100.00%

Rep. County Attorney

Krista L. Blaisdell 1,894 100.00%

Rep. Sheriff

Daniel E. Jackson, Jr. 1,909 100.00%

