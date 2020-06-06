Applications are being accepted for the 2020-21 class of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program through July 16.
According to the program’s executive director, Jack Lindquist, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented more opportunity and a greater need for well informed, collaborative and decisive leadership.
“Well informed, strategic thinking servant leaders have never been more greatly, or so desperately needed,” he said. “Life is full of risk … as is leadership. But, taking care of self and others is a prerequisite to advancing our population into a more positive future.
“There is a risk that people attending a meeting or event might be unwittingly bringing the COVID-19 virus to the meeting,” he continued. “Others, might be unknowingly exposed to COVID-19. Not only is safely opening the economic drivers of our region important, so too is face-to-face leadership training to help our population move positively into uncharted waters. The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program will follow all CDC and local recommendations for health screening, mask and sanitation practices and distancing spacing for all segments of each session.”
The Flint Hills Regional Leadership program develops and motivates future leaders with special emphasis on:
1.) Awareness of regional strengths and resources.
2.) Economic development and building entrepreneurial spirit.
3.) Encouragement of friendships and networking between persons from all parts of the region to eliminate destructive parochialism.
4.) Understanding and commitment to Servant Leadership.
5.) Acquisition of 21st Century Leadership skills.
6.) Completion of a class project.
Each participant will learn more about the region and will meet the present and future leaders of surrounding communities.
“The annual program develops the leadership skills necessary to help the Flint Hills Region sustain the area as the best place in Kansas to live, work and raise families,” Lindquist said. “Not only will they develop a lifelong network of friends and working relationships within their class, but a greatly broadened approach to problem solving because of that group’s diversity.”
The cost to participate in the program has been reduced due to the pandemic. Candidates selected for the program will pay $300 to participate. Those candidates from non-profit organizations can receive an additional reduction in tuition costs.
Class members will be selected and introduced in late August with classes starting mid- September.
Interested candidates are encouraged to learn more about the program by visiting the program’s website, www.fhrlp.org. Instructions, program details and the online application are available on the website. Online forms must be submitted by July 16.
