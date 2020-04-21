The Geary County Treasurer’s office would like to remind the community that the second half of real and personal property taxes are still due May 10.
For taxes paid after May 10, interest will accrue on a daily basis and be added to the total tax due.
Extensions cannot be granted on property taxes, according to the Treasurer’s office, because of the many funding streams, budgets and jurisdictions affected by tax revenue, including those vital to public safety.
“The Governor is unable to unilaterally change the property tax structures or payments in general and would not be inclined to cut critical public safety and education funding sources during a prolonged public health emergency,” according to the Treasurer’s office.
While the office doors may be shuttered due to COVID-19 related restrictions, property taxes can still be paid. There is a dropbox located outside the office on the south side of the county building at 206 E. Eighth St. near the door. People can drop their payments in if they wish. If someone chooses to use this option, a receipt will be mailed.
Payments can also be mailed to the Geary County Treasurer, 200 E 8th St, Junction City, KS 66441.
If people wish to pay online, they can go to www.kansas.gov/propertytax
