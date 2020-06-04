After taking the COVID-19 situation into consideration, the Geary County Free Fair Board has decided to cancel all public events associated with this year’s fair.
According to Ginger Kopfer, the 4-H Youth Development agent with the Geary County Extension office, this year’s fair will focus on offering 4-H members the opportunity to have their projects judged in a safe, healthy environment.
These judging events, including livestock shows, will not be open to members of the public. Access to the fairgrounds while these events are ongoing will be limited to 4-Hers who are engaged in the competition, their immediate families, and event volunteers and staff.
Effort will be made, according to Kopfer, to photograph or video every event and exhibit, so members of the public will be able to experience them online.
A project and livestock auction will take place will still take place at the end of the fair, but it will be conducted virtually. Further details about the auction will be released as they come available.
“This decision was not made lightly and has taken into consideration guidance from the Geary County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, K-State Research and Extension, and Kansas 4-H,” Kopfer said in a news release sent out Wednesday. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this decision and look forward to a great fair in 2021, including the amazing public support we have always received!”
