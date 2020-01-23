The sound of motorcycles roaring up the hill mingled with noise from Fort Riley, creating a sound like a continuous rumble of thunder, as a procession of veterans rode their bikes to the funeral of one of their own.
Hundreds of members of the public honored Sgt. (Ret.) David Lofton Tuesday afternoon after an all-call by the American Legion for people to attend his funeral and mourn his passing.
American Legion Post 45 of Junction City started the fire burning by asking anyone and everyone to attend the funeral.
Inscribed on the building where Lofton’s service took place are the words “no one is ever buried alone, all are buried with honor.”
This was unquestionably true for Lofton. He had friends and long-lost family to see him off.
Lofton, a Vietnam veteran who made his home in Junction City, was initially thought to have no next of kin to help lay him to rest. A distant cousin and his family were located in time to attend the service. Mahlon, Gary, Ragan and Patty Lofton traveled from McCook, Nebraska to attend the service.
Mahlon said he was saddened that he had only learned of his long-lost distant cousin after David’s death, but heartened by the number of complete strangers who turned up to help lay his cousin to rest.
“This is amazing,” Mahlon said. “It’s really amazing. There’s just so few words to describe it.”
Gary recalled David had grown up about six miles down the road from him. They lost touch, Gary said, after David joined the military — that was the last he ever heard of David until he was called upon to attend his funeral.
Johnson Funeral Home Director Jim Jacobs estimated that about 500 people showed up to the service to honor the local veteran.
“The American Legion pretty much carried the ball on this,” he said. “It just exploded.”
As Capt. Youngsung Lee, the Chaplain, read David Lofton’s eulogy, those attendees listened in silent reverence.
Lee read from Psalm 23 and spoke of the “indelible mark” left by his life and service.
“Today we acknowledge his faithfulness and professional service to his country,” he said. “We honor his commitment to the Army. At the same time we share in the deepest grief together.”
Lee encouraged those present to hold on to their good memories even while in mourning.
“The laughter and his memory will forever remain in our hearts,” he said.
