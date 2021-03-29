Angie Greenwood of Quality Play for All, the Junction City area nonprofit that helped put new playground equipment in at Fifth Street Park, has announced that Quality Play for All was recently nominated for a Kansas Health Champion Award from the Governor’s Council on Fitness.
Greenwood said that though her nonprofit did not win the award, it was acknowledged.
“We made it up there among recognition,” she said.
There is no grant money associated with this recognition, but she said Quality Play for All would be working with the City of Junction City to apply for a community development block grant in the near future. The grant would be used to help fund future improvements to Junction City area parks and provide recreational activities.
Quality Play for All applied for and received a grant to fund its improvements to Fifth Street Park in 2017 and 2018, which it used to fund the equipment it would eventually put in Fifth Street Park.
In order to receive future grant funding, Quality Play for All will need to conduct another low to moderate income study within the next couple of months, Greenwood said.
She said members of Quality Play for All planned to go door to door to speak with randomly-selected residents and help them fill out the survey.
Additionally, Greenwood said, new toddler playground equipment has gone in at Fifth Street Park.
“We want people to enjoy the park as the weather gets nice,” she said. “The new toddler equipment is in, the bridge is there. It’s ADA compliant and it just got painted and we also have a new sunshade and two picnic tables there under it. We want everybody to play safe and have a great time outdoors and look forward to what we have coming up next.”
