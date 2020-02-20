Quality Play for All has received a grant of $4,500 from Walmart, which was presented Thursday afternoon at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Junction City.
Quality Play For All is the local special interest group responsible for the improvements in Playground Park on Fifth Street. Last year, group members installed new playground equipment at the park, with help from a community development block grant totaling $188,244. The previous equipment had been installed in 1985.
The group isn’t finished with its improvements in Playground Park.
More recently, the nonprofit group embarked on the second phase of its improvements and installed new basketball goals, which are still in the process of being finished.
The new basketball court is about 80 x 50. According to group member Angie Greenwood, the nonprofit has ordered bleacher seating and a bike rack to go along with the court. The court will be striped this April, she said. There are plans to dedicate the new court some time this spring.
The group’s next project is to construct another shelter house for the park and an ADA-compliant bridge that will connect the main playground equipment to the zip line area.
The second phase of Quality Play for All’s project is expected to cost roughly $43,192 in total.
The basketball goals and bleacher seating will be paid for with help from the grant the group received from Walmart.
“Our goal is to create a showcase park in Junction City that will be an attraction for many years to come,” according to Greenwood.
See www.PlayJC.org for more information on Quality Play for All.
Store manager Brandon Ashby said he found out about the efforts to improve the park after Quality Play for All requested a donation of hot dog buns for a celebration of the new playground equipment last year. He informed group members of grant money that was available from Walmart.
“I just moved to Junction City last year and took over the store and my family’s here with me,” Ashby said. “And then just to see the amount of associates that are affected by this an have kids in the community — it’s just an awesome thing for us to be able to give back a little bit and just continue to grow Junction City as a whole and just make it a great place to live.”
