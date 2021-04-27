Two Vietnam veterans, Private 1st Class Gary Romanski (Retired) and Sgt. 1st Class Archie Carpenter (Retired), received Quilts of Valor Friday in honor of their time in the military.
Carpenter, who joined the Army in 1957, served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He was later stationed at Fort Riley before being deployed to Korea. In 1978 he would be stationed at Fort Riley one more time before he decided to retire in Junction City. He traveled all around the United States and outside it during his career before he settled in Junction City. Carpenter was in the military for 21 years before retirement.
Romanski was drafted into the Army in 1968. He did his basic training in part at Fort Riley before being deployed to Vietnam. He was wounded in 1969 by a rocket propelled grenade shrapnel. The same day he was injured by the grenade shrapnel, Romanski took a bullet to the chest. Despite his injuries, he continued to fight. Romanski was injured a second time after suffering a major head wound. He had to be transported to the 95th Medevac Hospital, which was located in Da Nang before being transferred to Camp Zama in Japan. He would later be transported back to the United States where he was honorably discharged.
Quilts of Valor is a project intended to distribute handmade quilts to veterans as an acknowledgment of their time in the military.
Donna Martinson of the Central Flint Hills Quilts of Valor Project said Quilts of Valor started in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
“We knew that our Vietnam veterans had not been thanked appropriately for their service and we also learned a lot of our Korean (War) veterans had not been thanked for their service as well,” she said.
The quilts are meant as a thank-you for their time with the military and to provide comfort and warmth to veterans who may or may not have had enough of that in their lives by the estimates of those making the quilts.
A veteran only receives one Quilt of Valor in their lifetime.
