Online learning takes dedication and commitment. In exemplifying those qualities Crystal Ritz, a recent Army retiree who now lives in Manhattan, earned the 2020 K-State Global Campus Extraordinary Student award and the 2020 Outstanding Professional Online Student Award.
For some people, retirement can mean hanging up the work clothes and never punching a timecard again — or it can mean going back to school and starting a new career. Ritz choose the later when she hung up her combat medic gear after 20 years.
She already had here associate’s degree when she enrolled in K-State’s Global Campus in 2018, while still serving on active duty at Fort Riley.
“I knew that getting my degree was going to help me once I finished (in the Army),” she said.
At the time of her retirement she was working at Irwin Army Community Hospital where she gained a newfound interest in the data analytic side of the medical field.
“Because I was higher up in the chain at the hospital, I was running numbers and briefing analysis and stuff like that,” said the former Sgt. 1st Class. “That's what I decided to major in for my degree plan.”
Going to school and serving in the Army had it challenges — long days, restless nights, and getting called in at any given time of day or night.
“You come home from work, five, six o'clock at night, and you pick up the books, and you study for a couple hours, and then everybody's in bed, and then you finally go to bed, and then you get up and start all over again,” she said. “Your weekends are filled with trying to make sure that you understood everything, trying to make sure that you have your exams on your schedule at work (so) they knew that you were going to leave.”
Fortunately, she has two of the major components to success — time management skills and family and friends who support her, she said.
“It really comes down to making sure that you know that you're going to have to give up certain things throughout the semester,” she said. “And have your family really be able to back you up and say, ‘Hey, look, we understand that you are having to go and study this weekend, all weekend long, because you're prepping for your final exam.’ And they know that they're not going to see me for a week or two while I'm going through all that.”
But keeping her sights set on the goal helps keeps her focused. It is also what made her stand out to her student advisor, Rebecca Dale, and helped her earn the awards.
“She's just a really good person,” Dale said. “She’s a very hard worker and a good student. She's also my go-to (person) if I'm asking for advice on something. She and I worked on a document together that from a student's perspective that was better than what I had created from an advisor’s perspective.”
She also has the characteristics needed for success in an online class, namely drive, self-motivation and self-discipline.
“When you normally go to the classroom you have a set schedule, and you have to kind of plug in during that time,” Dale said. “You have to pay attention and you can usually … raise your hands, ask questions, grab the teacher after class real quick and say, ‘Hey, I have a quick question’ about whatever. Online, you don't have that luxury. You have to make the time to do the work yourself. And if you're not understanding something, you have to take the time to advocate for yourself.”
The awards Ritz earned are given to students who exemplify the characteristics Dale spoke about.
According to a press release the 2020 UPCE award honors “the achievement of excellence in pursuit of the winner's educational goals.
"K-State online students are such hardworking individuals," said Karen Pedersen, dean of Global Campus. "I'm so pleased that Crystal's educational journey and achievements were recognized by this professional association."
The 2020 K-State Global Campus Extraordinary Student award recognizes an online education student who has overcome an obstacle in the path of their education and who demonstrates academic excellence, focus and career ambition in their studies at K-State.
In addition to the challenges of working full time Ritz underwent major surgery with extended recuperation time. In spring COVID-19 presented additional challenges in her career field. “Ritz stayed focused on her health, the health of those she served as a medic and continued to maintain progress toward her degree at a high level,” a press release stated.
Ritz said her plan is to have her degree after the Fall 2022 semester. She remains motivated by what having that degree will do for her second career. She has one piece of advice for younger soldiers coming up behind her.
“Start younger,” she said. “Don't wait until you're 18 years into the military. Even though you feel like you want to be able to go out and party and do all the young soldier or life type thing, start younger and get it done. Even if you're knocking out one or two courses a semester.”
