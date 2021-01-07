The Junction City Police Department will hold a retirement reception in honor of retired Capt. Trish Giordano Jan. 15, which the public will be allowed to attend.
Giordano, who retired Nov. 30, served for 28 years on the department. The Jan. 15 reception takes place from 2 until 4 p.m. at 1301 W. 8th St. Though the event is open to the public, social distancing will still be practiced and appropriate face coverings are required in order to attend.
