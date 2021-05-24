Run for the Wall was canceled for the second year running due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop a group of bikers from around the country from honoring Memorial Day with a ride across the nation.
The scaled-down event is called the Remember Our Fallen Ride and it brought about 45 bikers to Junction City.
As Run for the Wall usually would, the Remember Our Fallen Ride stopped in Junction City Sunday afternoon. The riders stopped in Heritage Park before receiving dinner from the local Eagles lodge and staying overnight in Junction City before going on their way.
David Eckel of the local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association said the trek was much the same as Run for the Wall, except in size and scope. Participants followed the same route and schedule. The riders will end up in Washington, D.C. where they will pay their respects at the Vietnam War Memorial on Memorial Day.
“I think it’s important to remember our veterans — the sacrifices our veterans make — and then we’ve got to remember our fallen too,” Eckel said. “So often we tend to forget the fallen and that’s what the ride is to bring attention to.”
Run for the Wall will return when COVID-19 restrictions have lightened enough to allow large gatherings all across the country.
“This is in place of Run for the Wall because our guys and gals still think it’s very important to continue the ride,” Eckel said.
He said he appreciated the community’s support of the event.
“Junction City’s a great community to be in that supports veterans,” Eckel said. “When it’s Run for the Wall, this park is full of people showing their appreciation for our veterans.”
Eckel himself did two tours in Iraq.
“I think it’s very important that we remember our veterans,” he said. “This country — it seems like we’ve lost our way and events like this bring our priorities back in focus.”
One participant is Bob Nicholson of Rossville, a veteran who lost multiple friends in the Vietnam War. He said he took part because he wanted to recognize those who sacrificed their lives overseas in war.
“Every year, there’s a good turnout,” he said. “Unfortunately with the virus and stuff like that, it’s very limited. But they still need to get some recognition out of it.”
Nicholson comes from a military family. His father and uncles all served in the military, as did Nicholson himself.
Barry Bateman, who organized the Remember Our Fallen Ride, said he expected Run for the Wall to return next year.
“We are a group of veterans and veteran supporters — patriots,” he said. “Due to the pandemic and related issues, organizations that would normally be out here such as Run for the Wall were not able to conduct this mission in good faith without jeopardizing their good name and reputation. They do have every intention of returning to carry out the mission in 2022.”
The hope of holding the scaled-down event was in part to raise awareness.
“As far as this group is concerned, we are out here for the following purposes,” Bateman said. “To raise continued awareness of our nation’s POWs and MIAs, to call for a full accounting of our nation’s heroes that answer the call for our great nation during times of war and conflict, and the repatriotization of the same to allow their families a final answer as to where they had their final resting place, to honor those families that have lost loved ones during any and all conflicts, to recognize the loss of 22 current and former service members a day to suicide as a direct result from their service to our nation and to hopefully spread patriotism across our nation from Ontario, California to Washington, D.C.”
Bateman said throughout the pandemic, soldiers have still been sent overseas, which is one reason why he and his fellow riders want to honor them despite restrictions on gathering sizes in many parts of the country.
“People haven’t stopped dying in the name of our nation,” he said. “That’s one of the things we’re here for.”
For more information on Run for the Wall and the Remember Our Fallen Ride, check out the website at rftw.us or look for them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.